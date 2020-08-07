NEP 2020 will spur creativity in students, open door to brighter future: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday welcomed the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) approved by the Union Cabinet, asserting that it is "one of the best reforms" initiated by the Narendra Modi government, an official statement here said. Khandu, during a meeting with the education department officials, said the new policy is aimed at spurring creativity and honing skills of students, the statement said.

He also said that the reforms will open the door to a brighter future. State education minister Taba Tedir was also present at the meeting.

The CM asked the department to form a task force for implementing the policy in the state..