CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

No transparency was observed while selecting private architect consultants, it said and further alleged that Chaturvedi purchased medical equipment through construction agencies on nomination basis and had also sanctioned an amount of Rs 798 crore violating CVC guidelines. It also alleged that appointment of P R Roy as chief engineer was done without advertisements and UPSC consultation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials said on Friday. Besides Chaturvedi, those named as suspects include the then finance commissioner Rajiv Dixit, Chief Engineer PR Roy, Director (Finance) AK Sinha, Executive Engineer Rajiv Kumar, Joint Director V Subramanian, consultant J Sarup and consultant Hindustan Latex Ltd, D Kumar.

The agency has alleged that Chaturvedi in conspiracy with others sanctioned these projects during 2007-09 in violation of CVC guidelines. The FIR is the result of two preliminary enquiries done by the agency into the allegations against Chaturvedi, a former IAS officer and others. Chaturvedi did not have powers under the ESIC Act to sanction construction of medical colleges and his sanctioning power was limited to Rs 25 crore, the CBI has alleged.

Design Associates of Noida was allotted 20 projects by ESIC costing approximately 3755 crore, Skyline Architect of Lucknow got five projects worth Rs 2158 crore, Mukesh Associates of Salem got eight projects worth Rs 1528 crore, it said. No transparency was observed while selecting private architect consultants, it said and further alleged that Chaturvedi purchased medical equipment through construction agencies on nomination basis and had also sanctioned an amount of Rs 798 crore violating CVC guidelines.

It also alleged that appointment of P R Roy as chief engineer was done without advertisements and UPSC consultation. Architect consultants were paid a fee for stage IV of consultancy, i.e. tendering process, which never took place, as the works were awarded to construction agencies on nomination basis, the FIR alleged.

