Foundation laying of Ayodhya temple starting of golden period: Trust member

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Swami Parmanand Giri on Friday said India has always been a Hindu country and the foundation laying of the Ayodhya temple marks the “beginning of a golden period in its history”. "India has been a Hindu nation from the beginning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a big step towards reviving the country's glorious history by laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple," Giri, who is also the 'mahamandaleshwar' of Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, said.

Words are not enough to express the joy felt by seers when the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya, he told reporters at his ashram here on his return from Ayodhya. "With the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya begins the golden period of India's history," Giri said.

"India automatically became a Hindu nation the day Pakistan was created out of it as a Muslim country. But unfortunately the government that took over immediately after the Independence hurt the concept of a Hindu nation," he said. PTI CORR ALM RDK RDK.