Patna family court principal judge dies of COVID-19

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:08 IST
Patna family court principal judge Harish Chandra Srivastava died of COVID-19 during the course of treatment at AIIMS, Patna, Bihar Judicial Service Association (BJSA) secretary said. He was 58.

Srivastava is the first judicial officer in the state to succumb to novel coronavirus. Condoling the death of the senior judicial officer, BJSA secretary Ajit Kumar Singh said, "It is painful to accept that we have lost one of our senior members due to COVID-19 on Thursday evening here at AIIMS, Patna. It is a loss to the state's judiciary.

"Though several judicial officers, who had earlier tested positive, have recovered from the disease but Srivastava succumbed to it." Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Patna on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problem. He tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. As per the information available on Patna high court website, Srivastava was a native of Kotwa Narainpur in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. He had joined the Bihar judicial services on December 16, 1995 through Bihar Public Service Commission. Srivastava was set to retire on July 31, 2022.

