AP crosses 2 lakh mark in COVID-19 cases; single day high of 89 deaths

The COVID-19 tally on Friday showed 2,06,960 over all cases, of which 84,654 were active, 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths. The state saw 89 fresh coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day so far, while 7,594 patients had recovered from the pandemic in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:22 IST
Representative image

(Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI): Riding on a rapid surge of infections, Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed the two lakh-mark in the overall number of COVID-19 cases as another 10,171 were added afresh for the third consecutive day. From its maiden case on March 12, APs COVID-19 graph peaked to over two lakh cases in just 149 days, witnessing a meteoric rise, particularly in the past three weeks, and reaching the third spot in the country behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Two three-day spells, first from July 29-31 and next from August 5-7, where COVID-19 spread so virulently with over 10,000 cases each daily saw the state gallop to the third spot in the national table. The COVID-19 tally on Friday showed 2,06,960 over all cases, of which 84,654 were active, 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths.

The state saw 89 fresh coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day so far, while 7,594 patients had recovered from the pandemic in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. After 23,62,270 sample tests, the infection positivity rate climbed further to 8. 76 per cent, inching closer to the national average of 8. 90 per cent.

The recovery rate too improved to 58.21 per cent, but was way below the national average of 67.98 per cent. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state stood at 0.89 per cent against the national average of 2. 05 per cent, it said.

In 12 days from July 27, the number of cases doubled from 1.02 lakh to 2.06 lakh. From March 12 when it reported the first coronavirus case, AP took a long time till June 24 to go past the 10,000 mark and July 20 to cross 50,000 total cases But the aggregate rocketed to 1,50,209 by August 1.

In just 19 days from July 20, the number of cases rose from 53,724 to 2,06,960. It took three months for the state to register the first 5,000 coronavirus cases, from March 12.

Through lockdown 1.0 (March 24) to lockdown 4.0 (May 31), 3,668 coronavirus cases were registered in the state. During lockdown 1.0, 495 cases were reported in 21 days, 1,147 in the next 19 days (lockdown 2.0), 782 in 14 days (lockdown 3.0) and 1,244 in the subsequent fortnight (lockdown 4.0).

In the three weeks since the 'unlock' started on June 1, a whopping 5,253 coronavirus cases were added in AP. During the 68-day lockdown period, the state averaged 54 COVID-19 cases per day, but after June 1, the average shot up to 262.

Ever since, the average caseload has scaled up by thousands as the daily average in the last one week has been just over 10,000, government data showed.

