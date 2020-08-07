Left Menu
AIE flight skids off runway, falls into valley, many injured

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST
An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals, the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 191 people on board met with the mishap. After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said.

The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members. The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Rescue operations are progressing.

It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.

