AIE flight skids off runway, falls into valley, many injured
An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said.PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST
An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals, the condition of some of them is said to be serious.
A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 191 people on board met with the mishap. After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said.
The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members. The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.
An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Rescue operations are progressing.
It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India Express
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- DGCA
- BN
ALSO READ
Air India Express tragedy: Plane skidded off tabletop runway, fell into dug up sort of place, says NDRF head
At least five dead in Air India Express crash - state minister
Death toll in the Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight accident has gone upto 16, according to police sources. PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME WELCOME
Two people on board ill-fated Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight killed in accident at Karipur airport: Govt sources.
Tragic day for Kerala, says Tharoor after Air India Express flight skids off runway