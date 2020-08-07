Three drug peddlers held with 60 kg poppy in JK's Udhampur

Three men alleged to be drug peddlers were arrested and 60 kilograms of poppy recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, police officials said. During a routine checking, a police team stopped a Punjab-bound truck on the national highway at Jakhani, they said.

During the vehicle search, 60 kg of poppy was seized from its driver identified as Sukhpreet Singh along with Jagdev Singh and Jagroop Singh, they added. The accused persons were arrested and the contraband was also seized, they said. A case was registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway.