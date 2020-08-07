Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tragic day for Kerala, says Tharoor after Air India Express flight skids off runway

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said it was a "tragic day" for Kerala after an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport and broke up into two, and hoped that rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:21 IST
Tragic day for Kerala, says Tharoor after Air India Express flight skids off runway

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said it was a "tragic day" for Kerala after an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport and broke up into two, and hoped that rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers. "Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.

Thr Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50-foot deep valley breaking up into two parts on Friday evening, police sources said. At least two people were killed in the accident.

Many people have been rushed to nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be serious..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NRDF, local volunteers make temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Wayanad

National Disaster Response Force NDRF personnel and local volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Meppadi, Wayanad. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc...

Ireland reimposes some COVID-19 restrictions in three counties

Ireland announced its first localized reimposition of some coronavirus restrictions on Friday as it sought to control outbreaks in three of the countrys 26 counties, one of which borders the most populous, Dublin. Restaurants, cafes, and pu...

Amazon fires rage in early August as fears of mass blazes mount

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, government data on Friday showed, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the destruction of the worlds largest rainforest, which is a critical bulwark aga...

Vice Chief Air Staff visits eastern Ladakh; takes stock of IAF's operational preparedness

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Friday visited a number of airbases along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and took stock of the IAFs operational preparedness to deal with any eventualities in the regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020