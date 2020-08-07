Nagpur: Mob kills 2 during birthday celebrations, 9 held

Nine people were arrested forallegedly stabbing to death a 25-year-old man and a teen inButobori area of Nagpur, police said on Friday

An official identified the deceased as Elias JosephLouis and Badal Madhuraprasad Amule (19)

"Louis, Amule and some friends were celebrating abirthday party on Thursday evening. They went to an eaterywhere they had an altercation with one Sadab Khan. Khan calledhis friends to the spot and they attacked the two with sharpweapons. Louis and Amule succumbed to injuries in a nearbyhospital," he said.