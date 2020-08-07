Following are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL130 PM-PLANE Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode on Friday and said authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. DEL115 SHAH-CRASH-NDRF Shah directs NDRF to rush to air crash site in Kerala New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot at Kerala's Kozhikode, where an Air India Express aircraft crashed, to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

DEL127 RAHUL-PLANE Rahul expresses shock over Kozhikode plane accident New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock at the news of an Air India Express flight skidding off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening. DEL70 PM-2NDLD EDUCATION NEP implementation a 'mahayagya' for building India's present, future: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) is not just a circular and its implementation will be like a "mahayagya" which will need strong determination and collective efforts from all stakeholders.

MDS15 KL-3RD LD RAINS 15 killed in landslide; Over 50 missing as monsoon rains pound Kerala Idukki (Kerala), Aug 7 (PTI) At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala in this high-range district in Kerala early Friday, police and officials said. DEL89 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,42,723; death toll climbs to 4,082 New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.42 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,082, authorities said.

DEL73 ED-3RDLD RHEA-APPEARANCE Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. DEL72 JK-2ND LD LG Manoj Sinha sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir LG, says he will prioritise dialogue with people and development Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon initiate “direct dialogue” with the people to end the situation of uncertainty and the menace of terrorism, the union territory’s new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday soon after being sworn in.

LEGAL LGD36 SC-RAJPUT-LD CENTRE Centre moves SC, seeks to be impleaded as party in Rhea's plea in Rajput case New Delhi: The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. LGD35 SC-2NDLD ITALIAN MARINES Will hear victims' kin before passing order on Centre's plea for closure of Italian marines case: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court made clear to the Centre on Friday that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen, without hearing the victims' families who should be given adequate compensation.

LGD33 DL-HC-DU-2NDLD EXAMS Delhi HC allows online open book exams for final year DU students with fresh directions New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday passed a slew of directions relating to online Open Book Examination (OBE), which will be conducted by the Delhi University for final year undergraduate courses from August 10, to ensure fair opportunity for students keeping in view the technical problems. LGD13 SC-CONGRESS-CHINA-PIL SC refuses to hear PIL for probe against Congress party over China pact New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking NIA probe into the alleged 2008 agreement between the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of China. FOREIGN FGN59 UAE-INDIA-CRASH-HELPLINE Indian consulate in Dubai sets up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has activated four helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least two people on Friday evening.

FGN51 MAHATHIR-ZAKIR NAIK 'Malaysia wants to send Zakir Naik to other place, but not many countries willing to accept him' Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia was looking for a country except India to send Zakir Naik, but not many countries are willing to accept the controversial preacher, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said. FGN36 LANKA-POLL-2NDLD RESULTS Lanka’s Rajapaksa clan registers landslide win in parliamentary polls; gets two-thirds majority Colombo: Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister for the fourth time on Sunday after his party registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution to further consolidate the powerful Rajapaksa family's grip on power.