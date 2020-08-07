Class 8 student held in Jharkhand's Ramgarh over Facebook post
The student was held for the social media post that could have triggered communal tensions, he said. A case has been filed at the West Bokaro police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, police said..PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:42 IST
A class 8 student was held in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook about Hindu gods, police said. Hundreds of people gheraoed the student's residence in TISCO residential colony in Ghatotand, demanding action against him, they said.
Police were deployed in the area to control the situation and the student was apprehended, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. The student was held for the social media post that could have triggered communal tensions, he said.
A case has been filed at the West Bokaro police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, police said..
