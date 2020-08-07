Deeply distressed to hear about Air India Express tragedy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he is deeply distressed to hear the news about the Air India Express flight tragedy in Kerala's Kozhikode and said further details are being ascertained. The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

Reacting to the incident, Jaishankar said he is deeply distressed to hear about the tragedy. "Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," Jaishankar said in a tweet.