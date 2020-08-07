Idukki landslide: President, Vice President condole deaths

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the loss of lives due to landslide in Idukki district of Kerala. While at least nine people have been killed, 57 are still missing after the incident, triggered by torrential rains.

"Sad to hear about the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala). Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families; wishing the injured an early recovery," the President said. Condoling the deaths, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to landslide in Idukki, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I am sure the local administration and NDRF teams are doing their best to provide succor and relief to the affected."

In the early morning on Friday, four workers' quarters with 30 rooms were completely destroyed. The rescue operation is on in the area. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A 50-member special task force team of the fire force has been sent to the spot for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities."

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been sent to the spot. Medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts have also been deployed to Idukki, the state government said. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki(Kerala). My thoughts are with bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief, following all health protocols," tweeted BJP president JP Nadda.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi while expressing his condolences over deaths announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," he tweeted.