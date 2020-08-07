Left Menu
Development News Edition

103 new COVID-19 cases in HP; Dhumal, state BJP Chief in quarantine

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap have gone into self-quarantine, while the state's infection tally has risen to 3,151 with 103 new COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:03 IST
103 new COVID-19 cases in HP; Dhumal, state BJP Chief in quarantine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap have gone into self-quarantine, while the state's infection tally has risen to 3,151 with 103 new COVID-19 cases. Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Dhumal, along with his staff members, has quarantined himself at his house in Hamirpur district as a precaution, one of his Facebook posts stated. Dhumal quarantined himself as he had recently attended a meeting with Kashyap, who was in close contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry, who alongwith his PSO and two daughters tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the offices of Municipal Corporation (MC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla remained closed for sanitisation on Friday as the PSO had recently visited these places, the officials said. Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Solan, 15 from Sirmaur, 13 from Chamba, 12 from Kangra, eight each from Shimla and Una, six from Kullu, four from Bilaspur and one from Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

As many as 89 more COVID-19 patients -- 25 in Solan, 15 in Kangra, 13 in Shimla, 12 in Sirmaur, 10 in Mandi, six in Kullu, five in Una two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur -- have recovered from the infection, he said. So far, 1,954 people have recovered from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, while 26 patients have migrated out of the state.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 13, he said, adding that there are 1,156 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 409, followed by 137 in Mandi, 101 in Kangra, 94 in Una, 92 in Sirmaur, 68 in Bilaspur, 66 in Shimla, 65 in Kullu, 63 in Chamba, 51 in Hamirpur and 10 in Kinnaur.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...

R'than govt to appoint over 6K community health officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.The recruitment on the post of community health officer will b...

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...

Meth worth Rs 10.50 crore seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 10.50 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizorams Champhai district, officials said on Friday. A Myanmarese national was also arrested in the joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020