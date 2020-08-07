Left Menu
249 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Manipur reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state now stands at 3,466.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manipur reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state now stands at 3,466. "In the past twenty-four hours, 249 persons (57 males, 27 females) from the general population and 165 persons from Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases," a Manipur government release said on Friday.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,530 and 1,926 persons have recovered from the viral infection. Manipur has reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

