Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killing 14 passengers and injuring 123.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:18 IST
Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killing 14 passengers and injuring 123. The Chief Minister directed officials to use all government facilities for the rescue operation, said the office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

According to the CMO, Vijayan has also deputed Minister for Local Self-Government AC Moideen to coordinate the rescue operations. As per reports, Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrissur. The Chief Minister has further deputed an Inspector General (IG) of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and rescue teams of two districts also have been engaged. The health authorities have also been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save the lives of victims.

Earlier, Vijayan has expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. Fourteen passengers died and 123 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

At least 16 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode, officials said. The Bo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...

R'than govt to appoint over 6K community health officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.The recruitment on the post of community health officer will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020