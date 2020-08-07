Air India Express tragedy: Kerala CM asks all govt agencies to take part in rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday directed all state government agencies to engage in the ongoing rescue operations at the Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing there killing 14 passengers and injuring 123. The Chief Minister directed officials to use all government facilities for the rescue operation, said the office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

According to the CMO, Vijayan has also deputed Minister for Local Self-Government AC Moideen to coordinate the rescue operations. As per reports, Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrissur. The Chief Minister has further deputed an Inspector General (IG) of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and rescue teams of two districts also have been engaged. The health authorities have also been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save the lives of victims.

Earlier, Vijayan has expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. Fourteen passengers died and 123 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.(ANI)