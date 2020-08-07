Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Devlali for Patna's Danapur

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday flagged off India's first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik at 11 am on Friday for Danapur in Bihar's capital Patna via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:37 IST
India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Devlali for Patna's Danapur
Visual of Kisan Rail. Image Credit: ANI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday flagged off India's first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik at 11 am on Friday for Danapur in Bihar's capital Patna via video conferencing. The train, which will run on a weekly basis with an initial composition of 10 +1 VPs will reach Danapur at 6:45 pm on Saturday after covering the journey of 1,519 kilometres in over 31 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Indian Railways has put trains in service of Farmers. "It was the guidance and inspiration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian Railways have started Kisan Rail. This train will serve as a milestone in doubling Farmers income. Indian Railways and Farmers had been forefront in battle against Covid challenges. Foodgrains freight was doubled during the period. Interest of Indian Farmers is being looked after like never before. I am looking forward to see the day when apples of Kashmir reach Kanyakumari through Kisan Rail," he said.

Tomar said that it is a great day for farmers and this train will also benefit the farmers and the consumers. "Kisan Rail was announced in the budget. Agriculture produce needs best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agri products reach from one corner to another corner of the country," he said.

Kisan Rail will be game changer in ensuring a fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation, he said. The minister praised Indian Railways for maintenance of foodgrains supply chain during covid times.

The chargeable rates for major pair of stations are as under Freight per Tonne from Nasik Road/Devlali to Danapur is Rs 4,001, from Manmad to Danapur is Rs 3,849, from Jalgaon to Danapur Rs 3,513, from Bhusawal to Danapur is Rs 3,459, from Burhanpur to Danapur Rs 3,323 and from Khandwa to Danapur is Rs 3,148. Indian Railways aims to help double farmers' income with the launch of Kisan Rail.

"This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk," read the release. Indian Railways have earlier run single commodity special trains like Banana Specials etc. But this will be the first ever multi commodity trains and will carry fruits like Pomegranate, Banana, Grapes etc and vegetables like Capsicum, Cauliflower, Drumsticks, Cabbage, Onion,Chillies etc. Aggressive marketing is being done with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals.

"Demand is being aggregated. It is expected that the train will be patronised well and will be a great help to the farmers, as freight of this train will be charged as per parcel tariff of normal train (P Scale)," the release said. The event was attended by Minister of State of Railways Suresh C. Angadi, Minister of State of Agriculture and Family Welfare, Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, Minister of State of Agriculture and Family Welfare Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Rao Sahab Patil Danve, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...

At least 16 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode, officials said. The Bo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020