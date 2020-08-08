Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 6 people held, 19 vehicles impounded for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Six people were arrested and 19 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 00:22 IST
Noida: 6 people held, 19 vehicles impounded for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Six people were arrested and 19 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, owners of more than 1,400 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations till Friday night across the district, which has so far recorded 5,806 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Three FIRs were registered and six people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,065 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,421 of them while another 19 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,02,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon may be at 14 year high

Preliminary official data published Friday indicate that deforestation in Brazils Amazon region over the past 12 months could be at a 14-year high, adding to concerns that President Jair Bolsonaro has failed to rein in destruction of the wo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020