BSF kills suspected Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:25 IST
BSF kills suspected Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.

