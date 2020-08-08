BSF kills suspected Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

BSF kills suspected Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan's BarmerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:25 IST
A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said
The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him
The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.
