Kozhikode flight crash: Deceased passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Kozhikode flight crash: Deceased passenger tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:47 IST
One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flightfrom Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the mediathat samples ofthe passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it hasreturned positive for the disease.
Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested. The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landingon Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.
The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said..
