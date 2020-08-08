Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alert sounded in Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh: Official

However, as there is a possibility of increasing lake water, you are requested to be on alert and be prepared in case of an unlikely flood scenario due to the breach of the lake. Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao, said that he has spoken to all deputy commissioners concerned and asked them not to allow the people venture near the most unpredictable river basin until clearance is received from the Union Home Ministry.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 12:24 IST
Alert sounded in Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh: Official

An alert has been sounded all along the Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh after the Union Home Ministry in a report informed about the formation of an artificial lake on Yigong Tso river in Tibet, an official said. Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management director Atul Tayeng in a letter to deputy commissioners of Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang and West Siang recently asked them to remain alert and be prepared in case of an unlikely scenario of flood situation due to breach of the lake.

Tayeng issued the letter after the Union Home Ministry in a report informed that the lake formed is more than 200 kilometres away from the Indian border and said that in case of a breach, the computed peak flood of 823 m3/sec is very less compared to the flood discharge in the Brahmaputra when it enters India. "However, it is to be noted that the conclusion was derived based on the hydrological simulation study by assuming the depth and using empirical formulas and hence cannot be used for real time operation and flood management," the report added.

Tayeng in his letter had stated, "Considering statistics from previous years the threat of flood is minimal. However, as there is a possibility of increasing lake water, you are requested to be on alert and be prepared in case of an unlikely flood scenario due to the breach of the lake.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao, said that he has spoken to all deputy commissioners concerned and asked them not to allow the people venture near the most unpredictable river basin until clearance is received from the Union Home Ministry. Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Takuk, when contacted, said that gaon burahs (village headman) have been sent to low lying areas to ask local inhabitants not to panic but to remain alert.

Gao said that a meeting was held on Thursday to discuss the issue and possible remedial measures. "Sudden flow of higher volume of water would be risky now as water level is already high now due to rainy season," he said.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh also said that alert has been sounded up to the grassroots level for one and all to remain cautious though the possibility of threat of flood is minimal." But, it is better to remain vigilant as mighty Siang River is unpredictable, she added. Meanwhile, Congress Pasighat West MLA Niong Ering in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged him to ask his Chinese counterpart to share the latest information on the status of Siang river, known as Brahmaputra in Assam and Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, which was not shared in the past two years.

Ering said that the Siang river has once again become a threat for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam after a landslide in the Nien-Ching-Tang-Ku-La Shan East mountain range. The legislator said the landslide which occurred due to earthquakes in the area has created a natural dam in Yigong Tsangpo, one of the major tributaries of Yarlung Tsangpo or Siang River in southern Tibet.

Ering, a former Lok Sabha MP said automatic weather stations must be established at all border points from where the rivers flow into the country. The Central Water Commission needs to collect and disseminate the flow rate data in advance, he said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: Tigers beat Pirates in 30-run affair

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the Tigers first game since Sunday. Jeimer Candelario ...

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 180.35 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 PTI&#160;Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22 per cent&#160;rise in its net profit to Rs 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020It had posted a net profit of Rs 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the prev...

Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials, professionals: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after reaching Kozhikode.

Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials, professionals Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after reaching Kozhikode....

BACKSTORY-Covering the Beirut blast, bruised and bloodied

Imagine what its like to be flung to the floor by a gigantic explosion, dodge a falling wardrobe in your home, be cut in the forehead by flying glass - and then brush off the blood and start filming the news.Reuters senior television produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020