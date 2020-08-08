Hardeep Singh Puri visits plane crash site at Kozhikode Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday reached Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures being carried out at the site where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday evening, killing 18 people. Taking to Twitter, Puri wrote, "Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals."

"Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations," he added. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the DFDR and CVR from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India and Air Navigation Service members will meet on Saturday in Delhi over the plane crash. At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to Kerala government officials.

The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)