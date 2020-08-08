Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardeep Singh Puri visits plane crash site at Kozhikode Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday reached Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures being carried out at the site where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday evening, killing 18 people.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:31 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri visits plane crash site at Kozhikode Airport
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Kozhikode Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday reached Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures being carried out at the site where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday evening, killing 18 people. Taking to Twitter, Puri wrote, "Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals."

"Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations," he added. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the DFDR and CVR from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India and Air Navigation Service members will meet on Saturday in Delhi over the plane crash. At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to Kerala government officials.

The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...

Former prep rivals square off as Rangers host Angels

Former high school rivals Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels and Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers will match up for the first time as major leaguers when they take the mound on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Sandoval graduat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020