Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated. "The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:21 IST
Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Vijayan told the reporters. The CM also said out of the 18 who died, 14 are adults and four are children.

"Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition.

Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Vijayan said..

