Brick kiln worker killed by elephant

Coimbatore, Aug 8 (PTI): A brick kiln worker died in an elephant attack at Periya Thadagam here in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The 23-year-old Babul Hussain was attacked when he, along with others, tried to chase the stray animal away, the police said.

An injured Hussain was taken to a government hospital where he died, they said. On information, forest officials went to the spot and managed to chase the wild animal into the jungle, they said adding that a case has been registered.