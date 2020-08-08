Brick kiln worker killed by elephant
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:35 IST
Coimbatore, Aug 8 (PTI): A brick kiln worker died in an elephant attack at Periya Thadagam here in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The 23-year-old Babul Hussain was attacked when he, along with others, tried to chase the stray animal away, the police said.
An injured Hussain was taken to a government hospital where he died, they said. On information, forest officials went to the spot and managed to chase the wild animal into the jungle, they said adding that a case has been registered.
