Kozhikode plane crash: Deeply disheartened, says TN CM

Palaniswami said he was "deeply disheartened" over the news of the flight crash at Kozhikode in Kerala. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties in the state expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families which lost their members in the Kozhikode plane crash. Palaniswami said he was "deeply disheartened" over the news of the flight crash at Kozhikode in Kerala.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery. "I am deeply disheartened to hear the news of flight crash at Kozhikode. I pray to God to give enough strength to the families of victims and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Palaniswami said on Saturday.

In a statement here, the chief minister said he was anguished over the news about the death of 18 persons, including the pilot, in the crash of Air India Express Calicut on Friday evening. The Air India Boeing 737, operating flight IX-1344 from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers and crew on board touched down at 7.40 pm in rain and adverse wind conditions on runway 10 of Calicut airport. The aircraft dropped into a gorge and the fuselage split into two.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Palaniswami wished all those injured a speedy recovery. DMK president M K Stalin said he was shocked to hear about the Air India plane crash in Calicut that was bringing home Indians, who were stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured," he said in a tweet. Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan said, "Condolences to the families who lost their members in the Kozhikode crash. Best wishes to those recovering in Hospitals.

Kudos to the citizens of Calicut and the under-equipped staff of the airport. More strength to the already overworked medical professionals of Kerala." All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R Sarath Kumar said he was deeply distressed to know the crash landing of Air India express in Kozhikode. "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their dear ones and let us pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he said.

Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and DMDK founder Vijayakant too expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery..

