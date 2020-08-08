Minister issues BC community certificates to Ezhava-Thiyyas

Coimbatore, Aug 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam for according Backward Class (BC) status to Ezhuva-Thiyya community in the state. Speaking at a function in which he handed over the BC status certificates to a few people here, Velumani said the government accorded the status to Ezhava-Thiyya community 10 days. The demand for the BC status has been pending for the past 40 years, he said.

The Minister recollected that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had promised the community to give the status and more members from the community would be issued the certificate at the Collectorate. The community was omitted from the BC list in 1976 after the then government decided not to give the status to the communities which were outside the state. Majority of Thiyyas hailed from Malabar taluks in Kerala.