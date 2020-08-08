Capt Sathe's kin concerned about table-top airports: Deshmukh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:46 IST
The family of Captain Deepak V Sathe, pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight which crashed, expressed concerns about `table-top airports' in the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here. Captain Sathe and 17 others were killed when the plane crashed into a valley after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.
Deshmukh met his relatives here on Saturday to pay his condolences. "The family expressed concerns about table-top airports in the country while speaking to me. They said the Civil Aviation Ministry should ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he told reporters.
Table-top airport is the one located on the top of a plateau or hill. A family member told PTI that Captain Sathe was a very experienced pilot, and he could not have made any mistake while landing.
The government should think about how to avoid such incidents at table-top airports, she said..
