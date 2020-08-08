Drop plans for doorstep liquor delivery: Ex-Karnataka CM

Left Menu
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:03 IST
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor. "After faltering in mopping up revenue, the state government is mulling over allowing doorstep delivery of liquor by enabling online sales and starting new MSIL liquor shops in rural areas. I demand that the state government drop its plans," he tweeted.

"I came to know that the excise commissioner is keen to hold talks with a private firm to enable online sale of liquor. The government should back out from such a foolish decision. Otherwise, agitation is inevitable," Kumaraswamy said. He said opening new liquor shops or online delivery will ruin the health of society.

"Post-COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown, people are facing financial distress, struggling to lead day-to-day life. The government must withdraw such an imprudent decision to deliver liquor at doorsteps. Opening new liquor shops or the decision of online delivery in times of distress like this will spoil society's health. It is not fair for the government to fill its coffers by robbing people's money," he said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

