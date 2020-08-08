2 held after shootout with cops in Bulandshahr

Two men were arrested in separate encounters with police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Saturday. Both the men sustained bullet injuries during the encounters in Sikandrabad area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and were later rushed to hospital, they said.

The two have been identified as Amit alias Mutyu Kasai and Saddam, the officials said, adding that pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from them. Amit was arrested on a highway here. He has 29 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations, they said. Saddam, was arrested from an industrial area, the officials added.

A cash reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the police personnel involved in the encounters..