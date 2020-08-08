Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode flight crash: CISF personnel quarantined after passengers test positive for COVID-19

Around 50 CISF personnel and their family members were involved in the rescue operation and they have been asked to self-quarantine, he said. The force will also conduct COVID-19 tests of those who were exposed, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:22 IST
Kozhikode flight crash: CISF personnel quarantined after passengers test positive for COVID-19

The CISF has directed its personnel to go into preventive quarantine after at least two passengers of the Air India Express flight that crashed in Kozhikode tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday. The Central Industrial Security Force said it was the "first responder" to rescue passengers as its Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh was on runway patrol when the flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the table-top runway, fell into a 35-foot valley and broke into two on Friday.

Eighteen passengers, including the two pilots of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, were killed in the accident. "We are identifying our personnel, who rescued the passengers who have tested positive for the coronavirus," CISF Special Director General (Airports) M A Ganapathy told PTI.

Another senior officer said the force has information that two passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. Around 50 CISF personnel and their family members were involved in the rescue operation and they have been asked to self-quarantine, he said.

The force will also conduct COVID-19 tests of those who were exposed, the officer said. The CISF provides counter-terrorist cover to the Kozhikode airport.

Another official said the rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force and other airport officials have been asked to go into self-quarantine. ASI Singh, who saw the crash first, immediately alerted his control room, which informed the airport authorities, and rescue teams from CISF, airport authority, fire and police were rushed to the crash site.

CISF chief Rajesh Ranjan announced awarding the Director General (DG) commendation disc to ASIs Ajit Singh, Mangal Singh and airport chief security officer Deputy Commandant Kishor Kumar AV for showing "exemplary alertness and presence of mind by alerting the control Room and guiding the CISF rescue to the site." The senior officer said about 40 CISF personnel were involved in the rescue operation. "Reinforcement also responded from the CISF unit lines and helped the personnel who were engaged in rescue operation. Not only the barrack personnel, even those who stay outside the airport campus, rushed to the site on coming to know about the crash, regardless heavy rain," he said.

The CISF was deployed at this airport in January 2002 and has a strength of about 300 personnel, an officer said..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Businessman facing losses during lockdown held for trying to sell opium

Hyderabad, Aug 8 PTI A 40-year-old businessman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell opium after facing financial problems due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. He was nabbed during a vehicle check near Old Bowe...

Telangana reports highest single day spike of 2,256 Covid cases; minister tests positive

Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the overall tally rising to 77,513 even as the government hoped there will be some respite from its spread by September end. The toll rose to 615 with...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562

Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 22,928. Twelve deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three in Patiala, two in Amritsar and one e...

158 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, five deaths

Ahmedabad district reported 158 new cases on Saturday, taking its coronavirus tally to 27,745, the Gujarat health department said. Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,630 with five new fatalities, it said.The number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020