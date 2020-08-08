Wild boar strays into heart of city, gets killed by locals

A wild boar strayed into the heart of the city and was killed allegedly by local people after it injured five persons on Saturday, police said. The animal had strayed into Ambari area which houses the Guwahati Press Club, state Archaeology department and the Assam Textile Institute and attacked five persons injuring them.

After this it moved to a residential colony near Guwahati Railway station and local people allegedly attacked it with sharp weapons and stones and killed it, the police said. The Guwahati Press Club informed the forest department but the boar was killed before its personnel reaached the spot.

Two of the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical by doctors treating them. The injured were two caretakers of the Archaeology department, two employees of Assam Textile Institute and one of Guwahati Press Club.