Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida gets 400-bed dedicated COVID hospital, Yogi reviews facilities

The facility is located in sector 39 of the city and has come up in association with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:03 IST
Noida gets 400-bed dedicated COVID hospital, Yogi reviews facilities
Adityanath also reviewed the facilities in the hospital, which is beginning services with 162 beds initially from Sunday and will have 400 beds in the course of time, the officials said. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government hospital for COVID-19 patients in Noida. The facility is located in sector 39 of the city and has come up in association with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to officials. Adityanath also reviewed the facilities in the hospital, which is beginning services with 162 beds initially from Sunday and will have 400 beds in the course of time, the officials said.

"There will be 19 ICU beds, nine emergency beds and 11 ventilators that will be available for patients. The arrangement for doctors, support staff and paramedical staff for the hospital has been made by the district health department," according to the district administration. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated and inspected a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Noida which has come up in Sector 39 in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He gave necessary guidelines to officials concerned," the CM's office tweeted. Later, Adityanath also inspected the integrated control room set up for COVID-19 management and necessary surveillance and testing related help to citizens. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, District's COVID-19 response officer Narendra Bhooshan and senior government doctors were present during the inauguration.

The chief minister had arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening to review the district's preparedness in the fight against COVID-19. The virus has infected over 5,800 people in the district and claimed 43 lives so far, according to official figures.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

France's Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties. More cities and towns, especially in...

Businessman facing losses during lockdown held for trying to sell opium

Hyderabad, Aug 8 PTI A 40-year-old businessman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell opium after facing financial problems due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. He was nabbed during a vehicle check near Old Bowe...

Telangana reports highest single day spike of 2,256 Covid cases; minister tests positive

Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the overall tally rising to 77,513 even as the government hoped there will be some respite from its spread by September end. The toll rose to 615 with...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562

Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 22,928. Twelve deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three in Patiala, two in Amritsar and one e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020