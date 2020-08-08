Noida gets 400-bed dedicated COVID hospital, Yogi reviews facilities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government hospital for COVID-19 patients in Noida. The facility is located in sector 39 of the city and has come up in association with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to officials. Adityanath also reviewed the facilities in the hospital, which is beginning services with 162 beds initially from Sunday and will have 400 beds in the course of time, the officials said.

"There will be 19 ICU beds, nine emergency beds and 11 ventilators that will be available for patients. The arrangement for doctors, support staff and paramedical staff for the hospital has been made by the district health department," according to the district administration. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated and inspected a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Noida which has come up in Sector 39 in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He gave necessary guidelines to officials concerned," the CM's office tweeted. Later, Adityanath also inspected the integrated control room set up for COVID-19 management and necessary surveillance and testing related help to citizens. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, District's COVID-19 response officer Narendra Bhooshan and senior government doctors were present during the inauguration.

The chief minister had arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening to review the district's preparedness in the fight against COVID-19. The virus has infected over 5,800 people in the district and claimed 43 lives so far, according to official figures.