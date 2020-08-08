J-K Cong seeks permission to mark Quit India Movement anniversary

The Congress on Saturday sought permission from the Jammu and Kashmir government to hold functions to mark the 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement or 'August Kranti'. The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country. "Congress has written to the respective district magistrates to allow the party to organise functions at party headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar on Sunday, although in a simple and symbolic manner to mark the important event in the freedom struggle," Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said here.

He said the day calls for celebrations every year to carry forward the spirit and sacrifices of crores of people, who contributed to the freedom struggle under the Indian National Congress (INC) led by Mahatma Gandhi. "… since the INC launched the movement, the party wants the tradition to be carried forward, observing all social and administrative norms to prevent COVID-19, but permission should be granted at all costs for the national importance day", the Congress leader added.

