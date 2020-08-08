Shift families unwilling to move out with police help from flood-prone areas: Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday instructed district deputy commissioners and revenue officials to evacuate people from their houses with the help of police in flood-hit areas even if they are reluctant to move out. He was speaking at a review meeting on flood management at the zilla panchayat office here.

He cited the incident in which the chief priest of Talacauvery and his family allegedly refused to shift from their home after being directed by officials and are now feared buried under a massive landslip. If some occupants in flood-affected areas are unwilling to move out of their houses despite several warnings, officials should seek police protection and evacuate them to safer places, he said.

Proper arrangements should be made for providing food and other facilities for inmates at relief centres, the minister said. Immediate grant of Rs 10,000 should be provided to all those affected by the rains.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and revenue officials briefed the meeting on the rain situation in the district. District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, superintendent of police Laxmi Prasad and MLAs in the district were present.