Maha: Teen girl's body found in Chandrapur well, probe on

A 16-year-old girl was founddead in a well in Nagbhid area of Chandrapur district onSaturday afternoon, almost a day after her parents lodged akidnapping case, police said

The kidnapping case was lodged on Friday evening, saidAssistant Police Inspector Santosh Ambike

"The body was found in a well in Kasarla village, some105 kilometres from the district headquarters. We have to waitfor the autopsy report to know if she was sexually assaulted,"Ambike said.