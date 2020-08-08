Kodagu landslide: NDRF retrieve body of one of five missing persons
ANI | Kodagu (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:30 IST
Body of one of the five people who went missing after the landslide at Talacauvery in Kodagu district was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Annies Kanmani Joy said. She said the search operation for others continues in the locality by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.
Meanwhile, the road connecting Chettalli to Madikeri has been blocked due to landslide near Kattalekaadu village in Kodagu following heavy rainfall in the region. Earlier in the day, a three-month-old baby was rescued by National Disaster Response Force personnel at Balegundi village of Kodagu district amid the incessant rainfall in Karnataka on Friday.
The NDRF also rescued two families from the Balegundi village. (ANI)
