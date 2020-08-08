Sikh men assaulted in MP's Barwani: Indore IG begins probe

A probe into the assault of two Sikh men, including a gurdwara granthi, in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh began on Saturday under Indore Zone Inspector General of Police Vivek Sharma. The incident took place on Thursday in Rajpur tehsil here after an argument between the family of Giani Prem Singh Granthi and the police over setting up a stall in the area.

A viral video of the incident shows Prem Singh being dragged by policemen in full public view and a cop pulling him by his hair. It also shows another policeman push a turbaned man, who comes to save Singh. "I visited the spot and spoke to policemen who were there during the incident. All the proceedings have been video recorded. CCTV footage and evidence have been taken on record.

A phone number will be made public so that people can call in with information on the incident. Their identity will be kept secret," Sharma told reporters. A report will be submitted soon, and complaints from the Sikligar community will also be taken into account, he said.

The two men belong to the Sikligar community. Sharma was directed by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to probe the incident.

The state government has, so far, suspended assistant sub-inspector Sitaram Bhatnagar and head constable Mohan Jamre in connection with the incident for allegedly not following due procedure while detaining the two men..