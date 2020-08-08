Left Menu
Flood-like situation continues in several parts of Karnataka, death toll at 12

Officials said incessant rains in Cauvery river catchment areas have led to increased inflow in the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district. Water is being released from it and people living in low-lying areas have been warned, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:16 IST
Swollen rivers and flood-like situation continued to threaten lives and property in several parts of rain-ravaged Karnataka, where the death toll reached 12 on Saturday. Though there has been a respite from the rain in some parts, rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas in several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka.

There are also reports of continued landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Total human loss from August 1 to 6 pm this evening in 12 rain and flood ravaged districts is 12 and five people are missing, according to official data.

As many as 70 relief camps are active across the state so far where 1,292 people are taking shelter while 23 animals have died so far. While 276 houses are completely damaged, 1,913 are partially damaged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference regarding the flood situation with the Chief Ministers of affected states including Karnataka. With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa undergoing treatment for COVID at a private hospital, there is no clarity yet about him attending the meeting.

According to official sources, in his absence, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are likely to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, a 'red alert' has been issued for five districts - Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - till tomorrow morning, where very heavy or extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains have submerged several areas in Bantwala and Belthangady, among others, with the Netravati river overflowing and also water being released from nearby dams. Officials said incessant rains in Cauvery river catchment areas have led to increased inflow in the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district.

Water is being released from it and people living in low-lying areas have been warned, they said. The renowned Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been closed for tourists and the public, officials said, adding that the district administration has taken all precautionary measures.

There is also a flood-like situation in Najanagudu and nearby areas of Mysuru as the swollen Kapila river has inundated roads connecting Udhagamandalam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with water being released from the Kabini dam. There has been some respite from heavy rains in certain parts of Kodagu, which has been ravaged by floods and landslides.

However, several areas of the district continue to be in deluge with the Cauvery and Lakshmana Tirtha rivers overflowing due to rains in the hilly areas. There are also reports of landslides in some parts of the district.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in a tweet said, the body of Talacauvery (origin at river Cauvery) chief priest Narayan Achar's elder brother has been recovered and search is on for four others. NDRF and authorities have been searching for five people, including Achar who had gone missing due to massive landslides at Bramhagiri hills on Wednesday night.

There are also reports of landslides at a few places in Charmadi ghat region of Chikkamagaluru and the road connecting to Dakshina Kannada has been closed temporarily. Though Belagavi district has had some respite from the heavy rains, flood-like situation continues to persist as the Krishna river and its tributaries are swollen due to continued inflows because of rains in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Some areas and roads in the district's Chikkodi and Nippani are inundated, the sources said. Inflow has also increased to the Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete of Ballari district due to rains in the catchment areas of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

Authorities have alerted people living in low-lying areas about opening of dam gates to release water anytime with rising inflow. There is a similar flood-like situation in parts of Yadgir, Raichur and Bagalkote districts with water being released from various dams.

The state government has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief and has announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief each to affected families. An amount of Rs five lakh has been announced for completely damaged houses, while in the case of partially damaged ones, relief will be distributed considering the extent of damage.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

