Ghaziabad: 2 held for battering man to death

The incident took place in an under construction building of Badalpur area in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday morning, they said. The victim, identified as Vipin Pal, was hit brutally with a brick while his hands and legs were tied, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:32 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly battering a man to death with a brick in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in an under construction building of Badalpur area in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Vipin Pal, was hit brutally with a brick while his hands and legs were tied, police said. Ghaziabad SP (City) Manish Mishra told PTI that the culprits also allegedly misguided Pal's family after the incident. The due called Pal's family two hours after the incident and said that he has been kidnapped, police said.

Pal's body was found by police at 11 pm on Friday, they said. Acting on surveillance inputs, police arrested the two suspects -- Ashu and his brother Rohit -- who are Pal's old acquaintances, the official said.

Another suspect in the case, identified as Deepak, is on the run. Deepak is a friend of Pal's sister, and the victim was opposed to their friendship, police said. The duo has confessed to killing Pal and a motorcycle used in the commission of the crime has been recovered, the official added.

