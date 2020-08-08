BJP's Suresh Pujari tests positive for COVID-19

Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation on the advice of doctors. "Though I did not have any symptoms, I underwent Corona test yesterday. Today I was informed that the report has come and I have tested positive for COVID-19," Pujari, an MP from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, said on Twitter.

On August 4, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmandra Pradhan had tested positive and was admitted to Medanta Hospital. Four Odisha MLAs had also contracted the virus, but all of them have now recovered, officials said.