BJP's Suresh Pujari tests positive for COVID-19
Today I was informed that the report has come and I have tested positive for COVID-19," Pujari, an MP from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, said on Twitter. On August 4, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmandra Pradhan had tested positive and was admitted to Medanta Hospital. Four Odisha MLAs had also contracted the virus, but all of them have now recovered, officials said.PTI | Bhbaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:44 IST
Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation on the advice of doctors. "Though I did not have any symptoms, I underwent Corona test yesterday. Today I was informed that the report has come and I have tested positive for COVID-19," Pujari, an MP from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, said on Twitter.
On August 4, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmandra Pradhan had tested positive and was admitted to Medanta Hospital. Four Odisha MLAs had also contracted the virus, but all of them have now recovered, officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Pujari
- BJP
- Odisha
- Corona
- Medanta Hospital
ALSO READ
BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case.
BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, BJP MP Meena tests positive
BJP MLA moves Rajasthan High Court against merger of BSP MLAs' group with Congress, claims Speaker's decision illegal.