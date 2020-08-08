Left Menu
14 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi

At least 14 people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in a shanty in south Delhi's Tigri area Saturday evening, officials said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to JJ Camp Tigri after the fire was reported around 7 pm, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a cooking gas cylinder had exploded and the injured, who included a woman, have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:04 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a cooking gas cylinder had exploded and the injured, who included a woman, have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a cooking gas cylinder had exploded and the injured, who included a woman, have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The 35-year-old woman received serious injuries, he said.

A woman was cooking in her Jhuggi when the cylinder caught fire. She, her husband, and her brother-in-law's family immediately ran out of the house before the explosion but the neighbours were injured, Thakur said. The area is highly congested and has high population density, the DCP added.

