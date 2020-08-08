Jharkhand reports 6 more COVID deaths, 926 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand rose to 160 after six patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a government bulletin said. The state also registered 926 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the states tally to 17,468, it said.

The number of active cases has gone up to 8,983, while 8,325 patients have recovered from the disease so far. The mortality rate is 0.91 per cent and the recovery rate is 47.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

Till date, 3,74,813 out of 3,82,265 swab samples have been tested in Jharkhand, it said..