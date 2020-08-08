CBI shouldn't have registered FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Mumbai police in SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should not have registered an FIR, in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the request of the Bihar government, said the Mumbai police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday. "In the present facts and circumstances of the present case, the FIR ought to be transferred as a Zero FIR to the Bandra Police Station," Mumbai police has said in its reply.

The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 (Tuesday), the petition filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29.

An FIR had been registered against Rhea at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father. On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)