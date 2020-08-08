Left Menu
Delhi Police to give out of turn promotion to personnel who resolve matters related to children early

After the case of sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, Delhi Police has now prepared a blueprint for giving rewards or out of turn promotions to police personnel if they resolve matters related to children early, Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:27 IST
Srivastava told ANI that a missing child is a horrific and emotional experience for any family. Image Credit: ANI

Srivastava told ANI that a missing child is a horrific and emotional experience for any family. "In order to encourage policemen to put in more efforts to recover a child below 14 years, an incentive has been announced that on recovering 50 children in 12 calendar months, ahead constable or constable will be entitled to out of turn promotion," he said.

"Delhi Police has taken this step so that the policemen remain motivated and children can be seriously searched so that families can be reunited with missing children and crimes against children can be reduced," he added. (ANI)

