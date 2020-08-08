13 govt officials suspended in J-K's Samba

13 govt officials suspended in J-K's SambaPTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:27 IST
The deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district ordered suspension of 13 government officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found absent from their duties, officials said
The deputy commissioner of Samba, Rohit Khajuria, conducted a surprise visit to offices and found 13 officials absent from their duties, they said
Taking serious view of the matter, he ordered suspension of those employees for dereliction of duty, the officials added.
