Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000, recovery surpass

The districts reporting high numbers of fresh cases include Ganjam (274), Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (108). The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 13,644, which is 30.87 per cent of the total caseload against Fridays rate of 31.86 per cent.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:33 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000, recovery surpass

Odishas COVID-19 tally crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infection and the toll increased to 259 as the recovery figure surpassed 30,000, a health department official said. Twelve persons succumbed to the contagion during the day to take the toll to 259, the official said.

The coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 44,193, while the recovery of 1,544 patients on Saturday took the number of those cured to 30,242, which is 68.42 per cent of the total caseload, he said. The states recovery rate was 67.44 per cent on Friday, the official said adding the fatality ratio remained static at 0.58 per cent as Friday.

Of the fresh fatalities two each were reported from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Khurda, while one each from Balasore, Bargarh, Gajapati and Sundargarh districts, he said. Three more coronavirus patients - one each from Mayurbhanj, Khurda and Balasore - also succumbed but their deaths were attributed to other ailments, he said.

The number of such fatalities has now increased to 48. Of the 259 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far, Ganjam, which is the worst-hit district, accounted for 125, followed by Khurda at 33, Sundargarh 17, Gajapati 16, Cuttack 11 and Rayagada 10, the official said.

The 1,643 new positive cases were detected in 28 of the state's 30 districts. Of them, 1,018 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 625 were found through the contact tracing exercise, he said. The districts reporting high numbers of fresh cases include Ganjam (274), Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (108).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 13,644, which is 30.87 per cent of the total caseload against Fridays rate of 31.86 per cent. As many as 30,244 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar city is a part, has the highest active coronavirus cases at 3,041, followed by Ganjam at 2,329, the official said.

Khurda district now houseses the majority of COVID-19 patients. Of the 3,041 active cases in the district, 1383 are in Bhubaneswar city, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner P C Chaudhury. He said 515 COVID-19 patients were allowed home treatment in Bhubaneswar and 327 of them were cured so far.

Meanwhile, Ganjam district showed a downward trend in new cases and fatalities in the last three days. The district has so far reported 12,633 cases. While sample testing has been ramped up, the rate of positive cases has declined gradually. This was observed in the last few days, Ganjam collector V A Kulange said.

The rate of increase in positive cases which was around 60 per cent earlier, was now 20 per cent. According to the official, 17,444 samples were examined for the infection on Friday taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 6,34,090. PTI AAM KK KK KK

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins and Capitals clash for playoff seeding

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals each get one last chance to get on track before the start of the playoffs as they face off in the conclusion of Eastern Conference round-robin action Sunday afternoon at Toronto. The Bruins 0-2-0 an...

Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, ordering restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. Cuba, which has be...

Soccer-Juventus hand Pirlo his first manager's role

Serie A champions Juventus stunned Italian football on Saturday by naming World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their manager even though he has no previous experience in the role.Pirlo, 41, was promoted to the senior job one week af...

Arizona has 1,054 new virus cases, 56 deaths

Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 more deathsThe figures from the Department of Health Services increased the states total confirmed COVID-19 cases to nearly 186,000 and the reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020