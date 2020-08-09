Rain lashes several parts of Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on early Sunday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of most places in Delhi in next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Deeg, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Chandpur during next 2 hours," tweeted the IMD.

On Saturday late night, the IMD had predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Etah, Kasganj, Modinagar, Chandpur during the next two hours. (ANI)