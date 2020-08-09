Fire breaks out in Vijayawada hotel dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients
A fire broke out at hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on Sunday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 07:59 IST
A fire broke out at hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on Sunday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
