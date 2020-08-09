PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada COVID facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday. He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help. Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday. He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.
Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada. "Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted. "Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.
