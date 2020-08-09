With highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,53,011
Indian on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:57 IST
Indian on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379.
With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra has 1,47,355 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,364 samples were tested on August 8 while over 2.41 crores samples so far have been tested in the country. (ANI)
ALSO READ
US court rejects bail plea of 26/11 accused Rana being sought by India
Bieber fans 14 as Indians blank Royals
Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB
India reports spike of 48,916 COVID-19 cases, total count surge to 13,36,861
India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,56,071, while 8,49,431 people have recovered from disease so far, says Union Health Ministry.